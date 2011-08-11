Here is a timeline of events in Syria since protests started in March.

March 16 - Security forces break up a gathering in Marjeh Square in Damascus of 150 protesters holding pictures of imprisoned relatives. Witnesses say 30 people are arrested.

March 24 - President Bashar al-Assad orders the formation of a committee to raise living standards and study lifting the law covering emergency rule, in place for 48 years.

March 29 - Government resigns.

April 3 - Assad asks Adel Safar, a former agriculture minister, to form a new government.

April 8 - Demonstrators protest across Syria; 22 people killed in Deraa, according to security sources.

April 9 - A Syrian rights group accuses security forces of committing a crime against humanity by killing 37 people during Friday's nationwide demonstrations.

April 14 - Assad unveils a new cabinet and orders the release of detainees arrested during a month of protests.

April 19 - Government passes bill lifting emergency rule. Assad ratifies the law ending emergency rule two days later.

April 22 - Security forces and gunmen loyal to Assad kill at least 100 protesters, a rights group says.

April 23 - Security forces fire on mourners calling for the end of Assad's rule at mass funerals of protesters shot a day earlier, killing at least 12 people.

April 29 - The United States imposes new sanctions on Syrian figures including Assad's cousin Atif Najib and his brother Maher, who commands the army division which stormed Deraa.

May 10 - EU sanctions come into effect on up to 13 Syrian officials for their part in the crackdown. The EU adds Assad and nine other senior members of the government on May 23.

June 3 - Security forces kill at least 63 protesters around Syria, a human rights group says, including 53 in Hama.

June 4 - In the town of Jisr al-Shughour, between the coastal city of Latakia and Aleppo, at least 120 members of the security forces are killed, state television says.

June 12 - Armed forces take control of Jisr al-Shughour as thousands of residents flee to Turkey.

June 17 - Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of the president and a focus of protests, says he is quitting business.

June 20 - In his third speech since protests began, Assad pledges to pursue a national dialogue on reform.

June 27 - Syrian intellectuals call for sweeping political change at a rare conference allowed by the authorities. The government also announces it will invite opposition figures to July 10 talks for a dialogue promised by Assad.

June 29 - The U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions against Syria's security forces for human rights abuses.

July 2 - Assad sacks the governor of Hama province.

July 3 - Syrian tanks deploy around Hama, activists say.

July 8 - Thousands rally in Hama calling for Assad's downfall, as U.S. ambassador Robert Ford and French ambassador Eric Chevallier visit the city to show support for protesters.

July 10 - The main opposition groups boycott talks with the government and say they will not negotiate till Assad stops the violent crackdown and frees thousands of political prisoners.

July 11 - Embassy guards fire live ammunition to prevent a crowd from storming France's main diplomatic mission in Syria.

July 15 - Syrian forces kill at least 32 civilians including 23 in Damascus at the first big demonstrations in main districts of the capital, activists say.

July 16 - Syria's opposition, meeting in Turkey, elects a National Salvation Council to present a challenge to Assad.

July 28 - In a new report global activist group Avaaz says that since March 15, security forces have killed 1,634 people, while at least 2,918 have disappeared.

July 29 - Fighting erupts between Syrian military intelligence agents and residents of Deir al-Zor after the killing of five protesters.

July 31 - Syrian tanks storm Hama, residents say, after besieging it for nearly a month. At least 80 people are killed.

Aug 1 - Security forces shell Hama for a second day. The latest violence coincides with the start of the Ramadan fast.

Aug 7 - Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah recalls his ambassador from Syria and calls for an end to the violent crackdown. The next day Kuwait recalls its envoy and criticises the violence.

Aug 9 - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmed Davutoglu holds talks with Assad on ending the violence. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Davutoglu see signs that Turkey's message is getting through, after their envoy to Syria visited Hama on August 10 and he said that tanks had been withdrawn. Rights groups say up to 300 people have been killed in the crackdown on Hama.

Aug 11 - Armoured vehicles sweep into the towns of Saraqeb on the north-south highway and Qusair, near the Lebanon border.

(Writing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;)