Following is a timeline of events in Syria since protests began:

March 16 - Security forces break up a gathering in Marjeh Square in Damascus of 150 protesters holding pictures of imprisoned relatives. Witnesses say 30 people are arrested.

March 24 - President Bashar al-Assad orders the formation of a committee to study how to raise living standards and lift the law covering emergency rule, in place for 48 years.

March 29 - Government resigns.

April 3 - Assad asks Adel Safar, a former agriculture minister, to form a new government.

April 8 - Demonstrators protest across Syria; 22 people killed in Deraa, another 15 elsewhere, rights group says.

April 14 - Assad presents a new cabinet and orders the release of detainees arrested during a month of protests.

April 19 - Government passes bill lifting emergency rule. Assad ratifies this two days later.

April 22 - Security forces and gunmen loyal to Assad kill at least 100 protesters, a rights group says.

April 29 - U.S. imposes new sanctions on prominent Syrians.

May 10 - European Union sanctions come into effect on up to 13 Syrian officials for their part in the crackdown. The EU adds Assad and nine other senior members of the government on May 23.

June 4 - In the town of Jisr al-Shughour, between the coastal city of Latakia and Aleppo, at least 120 members of the security forces are killed, state television says.

June 20 - In his third speech since protests began, Assad pledges to pursue a national dialogue on reform.

June 27 - Syrian intellectuals call for sweeping political change at a rare conference allowed by the authorities.

July 8 - Thousands rally in Hama calling for Assad to go; U.S. Ambassador Robert Ford and French Ambassador Eric Chevallier visit the city to show support for protesters.

July 10 - Opposition groups boycott talks with the government and will not negotiate until Assad ends crackdown.

July 31 - Syrian tanks storm Hama, residents say, after besieging it for nearly a month. At least 80 people are killed.

August 7 - Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah recalls his ambassador from Syria. Kuwait recalls its envoy the next day.

August 17 - U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, calling Assad, expresses alarm at reports of violations of human rights. Assad says military operations have stopped, the U.N. says.

August 18 - U.S. President Barack Obama for the first time calls on Assad to step down.

August 21 - In an interview on state television, Assad says he expects parliamentary elections in February 2012 after reforms that will let groups other than his Baath party take part.

September 2 - The European Union imposes a ban on purchases of Syrian oil and warns of further steps unless crackdown ends.

September 10 - Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby, in talks with Assad in Damascus, says he has agreed a series of measures with Assad to help end violence.

September 15 - Syrian opposition activists, meeting in Istanbul, announce the members of a Syrian National Council to provide an alternative to Assad's government

October 2 - Syria's main opposition groups call on the international community to take action to protect people facing the crackdown, a statement, issued in Istanbul on behalf of the newly formed National Council, says.

October 4 - Russia and China join forces and veto a European-drafted U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Syria.

October 7 - Syria says a national investigation is under way into killings, including those of 1,100 security forces.

October 19 - Libya's National Transitional Council recognizes the opposition Syrian National Council as the country's legitimate authority.

October 24 - The U.S. pulls its ambassador out of Syria because of threats to his safety.

October 26 - The city of Homs goes on strike to protest against the intensifying military crackdown.

October 31 - NATO rules out the possibility of intervention in Syria but says Damascus should draw lessons from Libya.

November 2 - Syria agrees to an Arab League plan to withdraw its army from cities, release political prisoners and hold talks with the opposition. The next day activists say security forces killed 11 people in Homs.

November 8 - More than 3,500 people have been killed in Syria's crackdown on protesters, the U.N. says, as the military presses its campaign to put down resistance in Homs.

November 12 - The Arab league suspends Syria's membership for pursuing a crackdown on opponents instead of implementing the Arab peace initiative.

-- Crowds attack the Saudi Arabian embassy in Damascus and French and Turkish consulates in Latakia after the Arab League suspension.

November 14 - Jordan's King Abdullah becomes the first Arab head of state to urge Assad to quit after ensuring a smooth handover.

-- Elaraby meets representatives of Arab civil society groups and agrees to send a 500-strong fact-finding committee, to Syria as part of efforts to end the crackdown.

November 16 - Army defectors attack a large Air Force Intelligence complex on the northern edge of Damascus. The Free Syrian Army, set up by deserters, is led by Colonel Riad al-Asaad, who is based in southern Turkey.

-- Arab foreign ministers meet in Rabat after Syria's suspension from the Arab League takes effect.

-- France recalls its ambassador to Damascus.

-- Syrian television shows thousands of Assad supporters rallying in Damascus and Latakia to mark the day his father Hafez al-Assad seized power in 1970. It said the crowds were also voicing their rejection of the Arab League's decision.

