WASHINGTON The White House condemned the raid of a Syrian student protest on Thursday and said a new international approach may be needed if a U.N.-backed peace plan fails, accusing President Bashar al-Assad of making "no effort" to implement it so far.

"If the regime's intransigence continues, the international community is going to have to admit defeat and work to address the serious threat to peace and stability being perpetrated by the Assad regime," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

"Political transition is urgently needed in Syria. It is certainly our hope that the Annan plan succeeds," he said, referring to the plan crafted by former U.N. chief Kofi Annan. "We remain, based on the evidence, highly skeptical of Assad's willingness to meet the conditions of that plan, because he has so clearly failed to meet them thus far."

(Reporting By Laura MacInnis and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Beech)