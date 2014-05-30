WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Friday confirmed that an American citizen carried out a suicide bombing in Syria.

The bomber, who called himself Abu Hurayra al-Amriki, carried out one of four suicide bombings on May 25 in Syria's Idlib province on behalf of Jabhat al-Nusra, al Qaeda's affiliate fighting to oust the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

"I can confirm this individual was a U.S. citizen involved in a suicide bombing in Syria," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)