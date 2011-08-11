WASHINGTON Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, asked why the United States has not yet called for Syria's president to step down, said Washington wants other nations to add their voices, according to an interview by the CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley released on Thursday.

The United States has been "very clear" in its statements about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's loss of legitimacy, Clinton said, according to excerpts of the CBS interview.

"But it's important that it's not just the American voice. And we want to make sure those voices are coming from around the world," she said.

Clinton also said what was necessary to pressure Assad was to sanction Syria's oil and gas industry.

"And we want to see Europe take more steps in that direction. And we want to see China take steps with us," she said. "There's no doubt in anyone's mind where the United States stands."

Clinton added that an organized opposition was also needed to pressure Assad. She said the United States has been encouraging the opposition to unite.

"There are Syrian opposition figures outside of Syrian and inside," she said. "But there's no address for the opposition. There is no place that any of us who wish to assist can go."

