ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House on Wednesday criticized the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for "insincerity" over its continued shelling of opponents despite a ceasefire and warned of "next steps" by the international community unless the attacks stop.

"It is another indication of the apparent but not entirely unexpected insincerity of the Assad regime when it promised to abide by the elements of the ... ceasefire and withdrawal," White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama to an event in Ohio.

The truce has held in some parts of Syria since Assad pledged to enforce it last week. But in strong opposition areas such as the town of Homs, the army has launched attacks on rebels in violation of the pledge by Damascus to pull back.

"We will work with our allies and partners on next steps, but we continue to urge the Syrians to ... allow the Syrian people both freedom from government-perpetrated violence, but also the freedom to decide their own future," Carney said.

Washington has been an outspoken critic of Assad's bloody yearlong crackdown on opponents of his regime in which thousands are believed to have died. But it has pointedly stopped short of offering the Syrian rebels lethal military support, which it did provide last year in Libya to help overthrow the country's long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

