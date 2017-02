U.S. President Barack Obama discusses about the economy at Fire Station Number Five in Arlington, Virginia February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama vowed to apply sanctions and step up pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government to leave power but said the Syrian crisis could be resolved without outside military intervention.

"I think it is very important for us to try to resolve this without recourse to outside military intervention. And I think that's possible," Obama told NBC's "Today" show in an interview broadcast on Monday.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Bill Trott)