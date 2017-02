WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Saturday urged the U.N. Security Council to take a stand against what he called the "relentless brutality" of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

After activists reported that 200 people were killed in shelling by government troops in the city of Homs, Obama in a written statement said the attack was an "unspeakable assault" and urged Assad to step down from power.

