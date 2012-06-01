WASHINGTON The head of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee expressed doubt on Friday that Russia could be convinced to help ease Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad out of power.

Republican Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen said she hoped the Obama administration would be able to use diplomacy to "get Russia to do the right thing" - at least by stopping arms sales to Assad's government, which is using deadly force against an uprising in Syria.

But the longtime skeptic of the Obama administration's "reset" in relations with Russia was doubtful that Washington could succeed in getting Russian President Vladimir Putin to abandon his closest Middle Eastern ally.

"Why would we think and hope and pray that Russia is going to change?" Ros-Lehtinen said in an interview with Reuters.

"What would be the positive aspect on Russia's point of view for doing that - that it would be the right thing to do, to not help the suppressor? Of course, but I don't think that's ever been the guiding post of the Russian government," she said.

"Vladimir Putin is not saying, 'Gee, how can I be a goodwill ambassador to the Syrian people,'" she said.

Putin said on Friday it was counterproductive to call the mission of U.N./Arab League envoy to Syria Kofi Annan a failure and questioned whether sanctions on Syria would be effective [ID:nP6E8FR018].

A crackdown on what began 14 months ago as a peaceful mass uprising in Syria has turned increasingly into a conflict between heavily armed forces dominated by Assad's Alawite minority, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, and rebel forces drawn largely from the Sunni majority. Western nations are warning that Syria is nearing full-blown civil war.

Russia is a major focus of U.S. diplomatic strategy, with officials in Washington saying they hope to convince Moscow to help ease Assad out in a political transition modeled roughly on the one that took place in Yemen.

"If Russia is prepared ... to work with the international community to come together to plan a political transition, we will certainly be ready to cooperate," Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday.

Russia, which has a base in Syria and supplies it with weapons, says it does not back any side in the Syria conflict.

But along with China, it has for months blocked efforts to take more robust action against Assad in the United Nations. A massacre last week in the Syrian town of Houla prompted new international calls for action to stop the violence.

Russia has also continued to sell arms to Syria. A Russian cargo ship heavily laden with weapons arrived in Syria last weekend.

Ros-Lehtinen said the United States must figure out what its own role should be to help end the violence. She said one way forward would be to add sanctions on Syria, including on its energy sector, to an Iran sanctions bill that Congress is expected to pass soon. Separate versions have already passed the House and Senate.

"That (adding Syria sanctions) would be great ... because you can't separate Syria from Iran these days. They are kindred spirits in oppression," she declared.

WORK WITH TURKEY

Ros-Lehtinen said the United States should also work with its allies in the region, such as Turkey, to pressure Assad to depart. Countries in the region should take the lead, she said, in trying to end the impasse with Assad, "who is not going to go away unless some real force is put on by allies of Syria - and we are not considered to be an ally of Syria."

The United States already has a number of sanctions on Syria, including a ban on U.S. imports of Syrian petroleum products, but Ros-Lehtinen said there was still a "cafeteria" of options for more punitive measures.

Syria is the only relatively significant crude oil-producing country in the Eastern Mediterranean region, currently producing about 200,000 barrels a day, half its production before the conflict began.

Ros-Lehtinen favors sanctions on investment in Syria's petroleum sector, as well as blacklisting members of the Syrian government, freezing their assets and "yanking" their U.S. visas.

But unlike presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, she does not advocate arming the Syrian rebels. She also does not favor U.S. air strikes in Syria, such as those proposed by Senator John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

Americans were "war weary" after years of conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan and did not want a new theater of operations, especially without an exit strategy, Ros-Lehtinen said.

"You try to enforce a no-fly zone and before you know it you are heavily involved and a key player in air strikes and protecting the population, and it just expands."

(Additional reporting by Paul Eckert and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)