WASHINGTON The United States extended sanctions against Syria on Thursday to include a prominent Syrian businessman and member of parliament who it said was a front for the interests of President Bashar al-Assad and his brother.

The move by the U.S. Treasury marks the fourth round of U.S. sanctions against Syria aimed at pressuring Assad's government to ease its bloody crackdown against unarmed protesters.

But it fell far short of calls by Syrian dissidents and some U.S. senators to target the Middle Eastern nation's oil and gas sector to put some muscle behind the sanctions, which have had little effect on altering Assad's tactics.

Previous rounds of U.S. sanctions have targeted the Syrian president and his brother Mahir al-Assad, other top government officials and the security forces.

The Treasury said it added Muhammad Hamsho and his holding company, the Hamsho International Group, to its sanctions list, which bans U.S. transactions with them and seeks to freeze any assets they may have under U.S. jurisdiction.

It said Hamsho has close ties to the Assads and has acted as a front for Mahir al-Assad's business interests.

The Hamsho International Group has interests in metal fabrication, construction equipment, telecommunications gear, chemicals, civil contracting, hotel management and ice cream production, among other businesses.

"During the current unrest, he cast his lot with Bashar al-Assad, Mahir al-Assad and others responsible for the Syrian government's violence and intimidation against the Syrian people," Treasury terrorism undersecretary David Cohen said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told a news conference on Thursday that Washington believes Assad's government was responsible for more than 2,000 deaths in the crackdowns, and had lost its legitimacy.

She said moves such as the U.N. Security Council statement on Wednesday condemning Syrian government violence, as well as further international sanctions, could turn the screws.

"We are working around the clock to try to gather up as much international support for strong actions against the Syrian regime as possible. I come from the school that actions speak louder than words," Clinton told reporters.

EU STOPS SHORT OF ENERGY SANCTIONS

European Union ambassadors meeting in Brussels on Thursday also agreed to add more names to their Syria sanctions list, but EU officials said they, too, stopped short of targeting the country's oil industry and banking sector. Dissidents say that would be the only way to effectively choke off funds fueling repression in Syria.

The extent of new sanctions would depend on recommendations from the EU delegation in Damascus and EU states, the EU officials added.

Some political analysts said the U.S. and EU measures did not go nearly far enough and that they should move quickly against Syria's oil and gas industry, a major money generator for the Assad government.

"This is not Iran. The amounts (of oil) they're talking about here are trivial," said Elliott Abrams, a Middle East expert at the Council on Foreign Relations. "I think this was a lost opportunity."

Clinton said it was time for the international community to match its rhetorical outrage "with actions that will send a very clear message to the Assad regime, the insiders there, that there's a price to pay for this kind of abuse and attacks on their own people."

The addition to the sanctions blacklist came as Syrian activists said government troops killed at least 45 civilians on Thursday in a tank assault to occupy the center of Hama, causing thousands of people to flee the besieged city, which has been a bastion of protest.

U.S. President Barack Obama has said Assad has lost his legitimacy and is the cause of Syria's instability, but has stopped short of directly calling for his ouster. In recent days, however, White House officials have ramped up their rhetoric.

"Assad is on his way out and ... we all need to be thinking about the day after Assad because Syria's 23 million citizens already are," White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Andrew Quinn and Matt Spetalnick in Washington and David Brunnstrom in Brussels; editing by Mohammad Zargham)