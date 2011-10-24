WASHINGTON The U.S. ambassador to Syria, Robert Ford, was pulled out of the country because of threats against his personal safety, the State Department said on Monday.

Ford, who had upset Syrian leaders as protesters challenged 41 years of rule by the Assad family, has returned to Washington.

"Ambassador Robert Ford was brought back to Washington as a result of credible threats against his personal safety in Syria," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said. "At this point, we can't say when he will return to Syria. It will depend on our assessment of Syrian regime-led incitement and the security situation on the ground."

Toner said the "Syrian regime" had conducted "an incitement campaign against Ambassador Ford."