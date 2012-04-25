BEIRUT Syrian security forces shot dead up to four civilians travelling on a bus at a government road block in the northern province of Idlib on Wednesday, rights groups said.

Amateur video footage posted on the Internet showed the bodies of two women, an unconscious man and a man who appeared to be bleeding from his head and his abdomen.

"This is from the regime of (President) Bashar al-Assad," the man holding the camera said.

"Four citizens on a bus were killed after being shot at a security checkpoint near Khan Sheikhoun," the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The grassroots Local Coordination Committees said three people were killed and four others were severely wounded when security forces fired on the bus on the highway, which links Aleppo with Damascus.

