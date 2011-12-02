BEIRUT At least one man was killed by security forces trying to break up protests which broke out after Friday prayers in Syria, according to anti-government activists.

Troops fired at random at protesters in the village of Kfar Laha in Houla district northwest of the city of Homs, killing a villager and wounding 10, they said.

In the Deir Baalba district of Homs protesters called for the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad and urged Western powers to impose a buffer zone on Syria's borders.

Security forces opened fire on protesters, wounding eight in Khalidiya district and four in Bab Sibaa, activists said.

Protesters in rural areas of Homs province also called for "the overthrow of the regime" and for Assad's execution.

Syrian state television showed pro-Assad demonstrations in Damascus and the port of Latakia Friday. Crowds waved posters of Assad and Syrian, Russian, and Hezbollah flags.

The Syrian state news agency SANA said reports of civilian deaths in Idlib were "a fabrication."

Two people were wounded across the border in Lebanon on Friday by gunfire from Syria, security and medical sources said. Bullets hit the northern Lebanese border town of Wadi Khaled close to the Syrian town of Tel Kelakh.

Syrian anti-government activists said Tel Kelakh was surrounded by dozens of military vehicles and gunfire was heard.