Sysco Corp (SYY.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and a strong dollar, a day before hearing begins on the Federal Trade Commission's motion to block the company's acquisition of rival US Foods Inc [USFOO.UL].

Sysco, the no. 1 U.S. food distributor, said on Monday that higher prices of meat, dairy and poultry products, expenses related to the proposed US Foods acquisition and higher payroll costs drove up its expenses in the third quarter.

The company's shares fell 1 percent to $36.69 in light premarket trading.

Sysco's operating expenses rose 4 percent to $1.73 billion in the quarter due to higher payroll costs. Interest expenses more than doubled to $69.6 million, including costs related to the planned US Foods acquisition.

The FTC has moved to block the $3.5 billion deal, announced in December 2013, citing antitrust concerns.

Sysco said in April it had filed against the FTC's motion and that the regulator had erred in its analysis of the U.S. food distribution market.

A hearing on the FTC's motion is scheduled to begin on Tuesday in a court in the district of Columbia, Sysco said on Monday.

The company's net income fell to $177 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 28 from $180.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Sysco earned 40 cents per share.

Sales rose 4.2 percent to $11.75 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents per share and revenue of $11.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)