Data analysis software maker Tableau Software Inc said it expects its initial public offer to raise up to $215.3 million at a price of $23 to $26 per share.

The company will sell 5 million shares, while shareholders will sell 2.2 million shares, Tableau said in an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (link.reuters.com/xug87t)

The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 1,080,000 shares.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are acting as representatives of the underwriters.

The top end of the IPO range is about 44 percent higher than $150 million that the company initially expected the offering to raise.

Seattle-based Tableau, which has more than 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries, posted net income of $1.4 million on revenue of $127.7 million in 2012, the filing showed.

The company plans to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DATA."

Enterprise software company Marketo said it expects its initial public offering to raise $90.6 million at a price of $11 to $13 per share. (link.reuters.com/wug87t)

San Mateo, California-based Marketo's investors include Institutional Venture Partners, InterWest Partners, Mayfield Fund, Storm Ventures and Battery Ventures. The company has already raised more than $100 million in venture funding.

