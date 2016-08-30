Cockfighters reap Year of Rooster bonus in Thailand
BANGKOK Prized birds faced off in front of thousands of spectators at a stadium near Thailand's capital on Sunday as celebrations for the Year of the Rooster brought a windfall for some.
TAIPEI Taiwan artist Lee Chien-chu stands in front of Xilou Bridge proudly holding up a miniature carving of the landmark, the latest offering in his pencil sculpture series.
Lee has been peering through a magnifying glass to create miniature sculptures of various landmarks and symbols out of pencil lead for six years at his home in Yunlin County in western Taiwan.
His tiny sculptures can be as little as 0.1 mm long and take hours to finish.
"I have created a series about Buddha hands, a series about architecture, one about traditional (Chinese) weapons and one about the alphabet. Those are all artworks that I like very much," Lee told Reuters.
(Reporting by Damon Lin. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BANGKOK Prized birds faced off in front of thousands of spectators at a stadium near Thailand's capital on Sunday as celebrations for the Year of the Rooster brought a windfall for some.
MANILA A 24-year-old woman from Paris won the Miss Universe crown on Monday, in a three-hour show in the Philippine capital that focused on diversity and overcoming life struggles, besting 85 hopefuls from all over the world.
LONDON Britain's Prince William and his younger brother Harry have commissioned a statue in honor of their mother Princess Diana who died in a Paris car crash 20 years ago to be erected outside their official London home, their office said on Saturday.