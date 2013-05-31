TAIPEI Taiwan's government will renew a push for consolidation of major state-linked banks to streamline an overcrowded financial sector and it is considering allowing companies to issue Taiwan dollar and yuan dual-currency shares, a minister said on Friday.

Schive Chi, a minister without portfolio, who spoke to Reuters in his first interview with foreign media since being appointed in February, said the cabinet would push ahead to consolidate Bank of Taiwan, Land Bank of Taiwan, and Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China, in a new effort after reform stalled in 2007.

Chi, the former chairman of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, said Taiwan's financial sector was over-crowded and the government would speed up regulatory easing to encourage industry integration.

