TAIPEI Six Taiwanese banks said on Monday they have filed a lawsuit in Taiwan against subsidiaries of Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T), accusing the Japanese bank of not extending its portion of a syndicated loan to now-insolvent shoemaker Ultrasonic AG (US5.F).

The Taiwanese banks said in a joint statement that Nomura Special Investments Singapore Pte Ltd did not extend a $9 million loan to Ultrasonic, as stipulated in a 2014 syndication agreement initiated by Nomura International (Hong Kong) Ltd.

The six Taiwanese banks are Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd (2882.TW) subsidiary Cathay United Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd (2801.TW), Taiwan Business Bank (2834.TW), Taiwan Cooperative Bank [TWCOFB.UL], Hwatai Bank and KGI Bank.

"We six banks have jointly hired legal representation to file a suit against Nomura for its misconduct, and submitted evidence obtained to the judiciary authorities," the banks said in the statement.

Nomura's head of public relations in Hong Kong, Aaron Pan, said in a statement to Reuters: "We are aware of the press release and local media coverage in Taiwan that mentions Nomura. However, we can confirm that we have not yet received any formal notice of litigation and therefore cannot comment further at this stage."

Officials at Ultrasonic could not be reached for comment.

Frankfurt-listed Ultrasonic said in March last year that negotiations with creditor banks had collapsed and that, as a consequence, it had to file for insolvency.

A year earlier, Ultrasonic said executives and most of its cash reserves in China and Hong Kong had disappeared.

(Reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI and Emi Emoto in TOKYO; Editing by Christopher Cushing)