TAIPEI Taiwan is set to ease rules to allow Chinese banks to buy bigger stakes in local banks and permit more Chinese firms to invest in its financial industry, a move marking a major advance in cross-strait ties, the financial regulator said on Friday.

Jennifer Wang, a vice-chairwoman of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), said the proposed change would top the agenda at a meeting next Monday between FSC officials and Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

"The current limit is 5 percent. What we are planning to do is to raise that," Wang said in an interview.

She declined to say what limit might be allowed.

"By investing in each other's insurers, banks and asset managers, we hope to boost the size of Taiwan's financial markets.

Speaking in her 18th floor office high above a station of Taiwan's high speed railway, Wang predicted there would be "very good news" at next Monday's meeting in developing financial ties between Taiwan and China.

"The worst is over. It will be the year that achieves the most in cross-strait financial ties. There is plenty of room to make progress."

A second meeting between the two banking regulators is scheduled for the second half of the year, Wang said.

China still claims the self-ruled island as its own territory and reserves the right to use military force to reclaim it, though economic ties have broadened rapidly and a free trade agreement links the two sides.

Taiwan-China banking relations have picked up steam rapidly in recent weeks after a slow start.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in January said it would allot investment quotas of up to 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) for Taiwanese seeking to put money into its financial markets under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) program.

The CSRC also announced measures at the time to open its securities and futures markets to Taiwan, following an unprecedented meeting between its ex-chief, Guo Shuqing, and the FSC.

Wang said Taiwan officials also planned two sets of talks with the mainland's top insurance regulators in May and September. The aim, she said, was to ask China to ease rules for Taiwan insurers to set up tie-ups with mainland firms.

She said a "preliminary agreement" had been reached on the timing of the meetings and an agenda.

Moves to bolster ties in the financial sector have lagged similar efforts in manufacturing and other areas owing to Taiwanese concerns over Chinese influence.

China's central bank and Bank of China's (601988.SS) (3988.HK) Taipei branch had signed a clearing agreement for yuan transactions in Taiwan, completing the last step for the launch of yuan-based transactions in Taiwan.

