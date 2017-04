TAIPEI Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said he will bring up the issue of the South China Sea in an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ma made the remarks at a briefing on Thursday, adding that Taiwan had informed the United States about the meeting, the first between leaders of the two sides since 1949, ahead of time.

