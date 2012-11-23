Taipei Taiwan raised its 2012 growth outlook for the first time in over a year on Friday as demand for its hi-tech electronic exports picks up in its top markets, China and the United States.

The government lifted its full-year 2012 growth forecast to 1.13 percent from 1.05 percent and its 2013 forecast to 3.15 percent from 3.09 percent, following the release of revised gross domestic product data for the third quarter.

On a quarterly, seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 0.96 percent compared with a preliminary reading of 0.86 percent, indicating it carried slightly more momentum into the current quarter than previously anticipated.

On a year-on-year basis, final third-quarter GDP grew 0.98 percent, little changed from an advance estimate of 1.02 percent growth released in late October, the government said.

"It makes sense the government adjusted its 2012 GDP target. Taiwan's economy is picking up in Q4 after bottoming out in Q2," said Tony Phoo, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in Taipei.

Taiwan's central bank would keep interest rates unchanged until at least the first half of next year, Phoo predicted.

GLIMMERS OF HOPE

Like other export-reliant Asian economies, Taiwan has seen a sharp deterioration in external demand for its goods this year and a subsequent slump in industrial production, but recent signs of improvement in China and the United States have offered some hope that conditions may be stabilizing.

Data earlier on Friday showed Taiwan's industrial output climbed 4.56 percent in October from a year earlier, picking up from a 2.88 percent pace in September.

Taiwan's export orders grew by a stronger-than-expected 3.2 percent in October as U.S. retailers stocked up on popular electronic gadgets for the Christmas shopping season, offering more hope that the Asian economy may be turning the corner.

Buoyed by demand for the latest smartphones and tablet PCs and the launch of Windows 8, orders from the United States rose 9.3 percent on-year to a monthly record of US$97.1 billion, and at a slightly stronger pace than in September, according to figures released by economics affairs ministry on Tuesday.

Those from Taiwan's top customer China rose 1.2 percent, but growth was weaker than September's 4.8 percent.

Still, analysts say any recovery may be sluggish as the outlook for 2013 remains subdued.

October orders from recession-hit Europe continued to fall, declining 2.8 percent, though the rate of decline was not as pronounced as September's 5.6 percent.

TSMC (2330.TW), the world's biggest contract micro-chip maker, said recently that sales in October rose 32.3 percent from a year earlier to a record high. But smartphone maker HTC Corp (2498.TW) forecast in late October another quarter of falling revenue and margins, highlighting the unevenness of the recovery.

In comments after the GDP data, the government warned domestic demand has still not bottomed out. Taiwan's cabinet said earlier in the day it would announce measures by the end of the year to boost the sluggish stock market.

The government held its 2012 inflation forecast steady at 1.93 percent.

