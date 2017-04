TAIPEI Taiwan opposition leader Tsai Ing-wen claimed victory on Saturday in presidential elections and said she would strive to maintain stability in relations with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

The people of Taiwan have elected a government that will defend Taiwan's sovereignty, Tsai told supporters and reporters in a victory speech.

