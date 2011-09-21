WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The Obama administration
formally notified the U.S. Congress on Wednesday of a potential
$5.3 billion upgrade of Taiwan's existing fleet of U.S.-built
F-16 fighter jets despite China's opposition to such arms
deals.
The "retrofit" of 145 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-16
A/B aircraft will give them essentially the same capabilities
as late-model F-16 C/Ds that Taiwan has sought to deter any
attack, U.S. officials told reporters ahead of the
notification.
Beijing deems Taiwan a renegade province subject to
unification by force if necessary. It regards U.S. arms sales
to the self-ruled island as the top obstacle to improved ties
between the United States and China, now the world's two
biggest economies.
