People hold onto their umbrella while walking against strong winds caused by Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI A strong typhoon made landfall on Taiwan on Monday after torrential rain and high winds disrupted trains and flights for travellers heading home from a long holiday weekend.

Hundreds of thousands of households were without water and over a million experienced power outages, the Taiwanese government said late Monday, adding that 24 people were injured by Typhoon Dujuan so far, but no one was missing or killed.

Rock band Bon Jovi were forced to cancel a concert in the island's capital Taipei, and flood alerts were in effect through Tuesday morning prompting most cities across the island, including Taipei, to announce a typhoon holiday for Tuesday.

Taiwan's financial markets, including stocks, bonds and foreign exchange, will be shut Tuesday, financial authorities announced late Monday.

As Typhoon Dujuan spun over the Pacific Ocean towards Taiwan, the island's trains suspended services, local bus and subway lines in Taipei stopped running, and hundreds of domestic and international flights were delayed or cancelled.

Television footage showed fast-moving muddy brown flood waters swamping roads just outside Taipei and huge waves crashing against the island's northeast coast.

Maximum wind speed near the centre of the typhoon and gusts were clocked above 200 to 219 kph (124 to 136 mph), while the highest sea waves were estimated at over six meters, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau.

It said the typhoon lost some strength after making landfall and that the eye of the storm is due to enter the Taiwan Strait, the body of water between Taiwan and China, early morning Tuesday, as the storm heads toward China.

The Tropical Storm Risk website downgraded Dujuan to a Category 3 typhoon, from an earlier Category 4 status and estimated it would lose strength on Tuesday.

Offices and financial markets in Taiwan were shut on Monday, the last day of a three-day mid-autumn holiday.

In early August, super typhoon Soudelor killed eight people in Taiwan and cut power to more than 4 million households, a record for the island.

(Additional reporting by Taipei newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel and Dominic Evans)