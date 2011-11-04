WASHINGTON The transfer of U.S. arms to Taiwan, the chief bar to better U.S.-China ties, is moving at a snail's pace, at least for several major weapons systems, a draft report to the U.S. Congress showed.

The 2011 annual report, under review by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, said only four of 60 Black Hawk utility helicopters, for instance, were on order as of mid-October, even though the Obama administration notified lawmakers of their planned sale to Taipei in January 2010.

Moreover, it said Taiwan had "obligated,' or committed to, only 9 percent of a projected $2.5 billion price tag for 30 Apache attack helicopters, a deal that former President George W. Bush presented to Congress in October 2008.

The lag between the formal notification of a proposed U.S. arms sale, a step required by law, and contracting for and delivery of hardware may raise questions about the possible lack of urgency on the U.S. or Taiwan side, despite what both describe as China's growing military edge over Taiwan.

China deems Taiwan a rogue province subject to unification by force if necessary.

The report shines light on the normally murky matter of an arms sale's status after a statutory 30-day congressional review period. A copy of the draft was obtained by Reuters before the scheduled November 16 delivery of a final version to Congress. The 12-member bipartisan commission was created by Congress in 2000 to study the national security implications of U.S.-China trade.

The draft does not blame either the United States or Taiwan for any failures to act as quickly as possible on requests for U.S. arms, which are meant to deter Beijing. The process is complex, often held up by U.S. efforts to bundle purchases for cheaper prices through economies of scale.

Taiwan's defense budget reached a five-year low of $9.2 billion for 2011, or about about 2.2 percent of gross domestic product, the report said. The United States spends roughly twice that share on its military.

Taiwan signed a government-to-government agreement in 2009 for the Apache helicopters, according to an October 21 update of a report on Taiwan arms sales by the U.S. Congressional Research Service, citing Defense News, a trade publication.

Delivery of those helicopters is not expected to start until at least 2014, the commission's draft said in a footnote, or five years after the framework agreement was signed.

The Black Hawk helicopters are built by United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky unit, and the Apaches by Boeing Co. Both companies referred questions about the status of Taiwan's orders to the U.S. government, which acts as middleman in foreign military sales. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which carries out the sales, had no comment, nor did the Army Contracting Command, a go-between.

'GRAVE INTERFERENCE'

China describes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan as grave interference in its internal affairs. Beijing suspended military-to-military ties with the United States in 2010 in retaliation for Obama's notification of five major arms sales to Taiwan with a total potential value of $6.4 billion, including the 60 Black Hawks.

The U.S.-China Commission's draft said budgetary constraints may be hampering Taiwan's progress toward developing its indigenous defense capabilities. It also cited a news account quoting Luo shou-he, a Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesman, as blaming U.S. production delays, not Taiwan funding shortfalls.

"Because of the opacity of U.S. foreign military sales, it is unclear whether either reason is true," said the draft. Taiwan's unofficial embassy in Washington, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, had no comment on the matter.

The report drew attention to the uncertain status of 114 Patriot PAC-3 missiles, a potential $2.8 billion deal also presented to lawmakers by Obama in January 2010, including three AN/MSQ-65 radar sets and related gear. Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co are the prime contractors.

It was not immediately clear how many of the missiles had been placed on order for Taiwan so far. At least some were included in a December 2010 Army purchase of 226 that also covered the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. Army Contracting Command notice showed.

Lockheed had no production or delivery delays to any of its missile customers, said Cheryl Amerine, a company spokeswoman. She said the usual lag from contract award to first delivery was 16 months.

None of the three Patriot-related radar sets cited in the January 2010 notification to Congress has been placed on order yet. Raytheon has been meeting or beating production and delivery goals on all existing Patriot contracts, said Jonathan Kasle, a company spokesman.

The Obama administration notified Congress in September of three planned arms sales to Taiwan with a potential value of nearly $5.9 billion, including upgrades for Taiwan's current batch of 145 F-16A/B fighters.

The commission, in its draft, recommended Congress enact legislation requiring the administration to accept a formal Taiwan request for 66 new late-model Lockheed Martin F-16 C/D fighter aircraft, a potential $8.2 billion deal.

