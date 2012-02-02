Take-Two Interactive's third-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations after the video game maker sold fewer copies of its basketball video game, "NBA 2K12", than expected.

Take-Two's revenue fell to $236.3 million compared with $334.3 million a year earlier and were below analysts' expectations of $249.16 million, according to Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S.

The company reported net income of $14.1 million, or 16 cents a share compared with $40.86 million, or 45 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue, the company's adjusted net income was $28.95 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $49.5 million, or 52 cents per share, a year ago.

This beat Wall Street estimates of 23 cents per share. The company's stock rose about 2 percent in extended trading after closing 0.25 percent down at $15.72.

