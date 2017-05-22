Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states during election: U.S. official
WASHINGTON Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race, a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday.
Rockstar Games, the videogame studio owned by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, said on Monday the launch of its highly-awaited Western action-adventure videogame, "Red Dead Redemption 2", would be pushed to spring next year.
Shares of Take-Two dipped 10.3 percent to $61.96 in trading after the bell. The company is due to report quarterly financial results on Tuesday.
"Some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," Rockstar Games said in a statement. bit.ly/2qPxX9s
Take-Two last year teased the return of "Red Dead Redemption", setting a fall 2017 launch.
Analysts had expected the sequel to be one of the year's biggest videogame releases.
Rockstar Games is best known for creating the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has chosen a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to seal a deal worth some $18 billion by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive losses.
JERUSALEM Intel Corp. has joined Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as a strategic partner and will help with the formation of companies that address the largest cybersecurity problems, Team8 said on Wednesday.