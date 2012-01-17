Video-game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.O) expects to post a net loss in its current fiscal year as it pushes back the launch of its new "Max Payne" shooter video game by about two months.

The company, which publishes the hit crime game "Grand Theft Auto," said on Tuesday it expects the delay to hurt revenue by $210 million to $230 million and adjusted net income by 60 cents to 70 cents a share in the current fiscal year, which ends in March.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a profit of 11 cents per share in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its shares rose 3 percent in early Nasdaq trading, a sign investors were shrugging off the delay. Wall Street is paying closer attention to the company's upcoming release of its most important game, "Grand Theft Auto," which analysts expect to come out in its next fiscal year.

"This 'Max Payne' shift is a hiccup. 'Grand Theft Auto 5' is still the mega-catalyst," said Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia.

The company, whose largest shareholder is activist investor Carl Icahn, unveiled its first trailer for the new "Grand Theft Auto" game in November.

"Max Payne 3," published by Take-Two's Rockstar Games label, was previously expected to launch in March, but will now be added to the company's lineup of new releases planned for its next fiscal year, which ends in March 2013.

"Fiscal 2013 is poised to be one of our best years ever, with anticipated substantial revenue growth and Non-GAAP Net Income of over $2.00 per share," Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said in a statement.

Analysts on average anticipate $2.55 per share by 2013 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The New York City-based company will come out with its third-quarter results on Feb 2.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Nicola Leske in New York. Additional reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)