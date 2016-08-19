The logo of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

TOKYO Toshiba Medical Systems, a medical equipment company that is being bought by Canon Inc (7751.T), joined a race to buy a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Japan's largest drugmaker by market value, is trying to sell its 70 percent stake in unlisted Wako Pure Chemicals Industries Ltd to streamline its operations. The first round of bidding closed on Tuesday.

Toshiba Medical has joined Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) to compete to buy the Osaka-based Wako Pure, the report said. Hitachi placed its bid through its unit Hitachi Chemical Co, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

Wako Pure, which makes laboratory chemicals and clinical diagnostic reagents, had sales of 75.7 billion yen ($755 million) last year.

Toshiba Medical has been sold to Canon by Toshiba Corp (6502.T), but the transaction has yet to be finalised.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Richard Pullin)