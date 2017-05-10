Logos of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co are seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

TOKYO Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) on Wednesday forecast operating profit to grow 16 percent in the current fiscal year on strong sales of drugs like cancer treatment Ninlaro and bowel disease drug Entyvio.

The company's outlook for an operating profit of 180 billion yen ($1.58 billion) in the year to March 31, 2018, was below an average forecast of 197.7 billion yen from 15 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Takeda reported a 19 percent rise in operating profit for the year just ended to 155.87 billion yen.

