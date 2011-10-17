LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Magnolia Pictures has picked up U.S. rights to Sarah Polley's "Take This Waltz," which premiered at the Toronto film festival last month.

Magnolia announced Monday that it plans "a robust theatrical release" early in the summer of 2012. It also plans a significant film festival presence and a release through Magnolia's Ultra VoD program.

The movie stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Luke Kirby and Sarah Silverman and is about a woman who struggles to choose between her husband, whom she loves, and the handsome artist who lives across the street.

Susan Cavan produced with Polley.