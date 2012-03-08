Canada's independent oil explorer Talisman Energy Inc TLM.TO said Xstrata Coal has agreed to buy the company's non-core coal assets located in Northeast British Columbia for $500 million in cash.

Talisman said the deal is expected to close in March 2012.

"This is in keeping with our strategic objective to focus Talisman's portfolio on material, core assets," Paul Smith, Talisman's Executive Vice-President of North American Operations, said in a statement.

