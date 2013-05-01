Talisman Energy Inc TLM.TO reported a first-quarter loss as production fell but the Canadian oil and gas company said it expected significant growth in higher-margin liquids production in the second half of this year and into 2014.

Talisman has been selling assets and refocusing operations to deal with low natural gas prices.

Chief Executive Hal Kvisle reiterated on Wednesday that Talisman hope to unlock $2 billion-$3 billion in net asset value through sales or joint ventures, and to exit a number of non-core countries.

The company's plans include the sale of its holdings in the North Duvernay shale-gas region of Alberta and some of its assets in the Montney field, which straddles Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

Talisman posted a net loss of $213 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $291 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's loss from operations was $60 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of $167 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production fell 19 percent to average 372,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

The company's cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to pay for new projects and drilling, fell 39 percent to $517 million, or 50 cents per share.

Revenue and other income fell 45 percent to $1.12 billion in the quarter.

Talisman, however, maintained its production forecast of 375,000 to 395,000 boe/d for the year, and said liquids volumes were expected to rise in the second half in North America, Colombia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The company stood by its 2013 capital budget of about $3 billion, with 90 percent of spending directed at high netback liquids and international gas opportunities.

