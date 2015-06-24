Panera Bread shares jump on report of possible sale
Shares of Panera Bread Co rose 8 percent to a record high on Monday on a report that the bakery cafe chain was considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dutch media tycoon John de Mol's Talpa Media is buying Axel Springer's (SPRGn.DE) remaining 50.1 percent stake in Talpa Germany, media group Springer said on Wednesday.
Talpa Germany, formerly called Schwartzkopf TV when it was owned by Springer, has German franchises for de Mol formats including the "Voice" competition shows.
A source familiar with the matter said the price was in the low- to mid-double-digit millions of euros.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
BNP Paribas , France's biggest bank by market capitalization, is to buy online retail banking service Financiere des Paiements Electroniques, as BNP Paribas steps up its investments in the digital banking sector.