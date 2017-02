HELSINKI Finland's nuclear safety authority said it detected higher-than-normal uranium levels in waters near Talvivaara's Sotkamo mine, which has been leaking waste water.

The level of uranium was 50-80 times higher than previously-measured levels, although it did not pose a threat to public health, the authority said in a statement on Friday.

The mine has been offline since Sunday, when the leak was first detected.

