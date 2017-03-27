Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications
Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
NEW YORK Two activist hedge funds are pressing directors of Tangoe Inc. (TNGO.PK) to sell the company, according to people familiar with the matter, citing a weakness in the IT company's business and falling stock price.
Ancora Advisors and Engine Capital sent a letter to the company's board of directors last week urging the company to resist the temptation to remain independent, and to do everything possible to seek a buyer, sources said. Ancora, Engine and a third investor are working as an investor group, and own more than 4 percent of the company, sources said.
The identity of the third investor was not immediately clear.
Tangoe, based in Orange, Connecticut, listed on the Nasdaq in 2011, trading at $10 per share. Its rivals at the time were U.S. billing firm CSG Systems and Amdocs, makers of phone-billing and customer-management software. Tangoe's stock is currently trading at $5.04 per share and its market value is around $200 million.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc's 's share price fell 3.4 percent on Thursday and was in danger of falling below its initial public offering price, highlighting investors' loss of confidence in the social media company that faces fierce competition from Facebook.
Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.