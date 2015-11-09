Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
CHICAGO Target Corp (TGT.N) said on Monday it will launch its Black Friday promotions five days early, with 10 days of deals on electronics, toys and apparel in stores and online starting Nov. 22.
Early promotions do not hurt Black Friday, but instead encourage customers to make more shopping trips, Tina Tyler, Target's chief stores officer, said on a media conference call.
"I don't know if we would say we are shifting away, I think we are adding to it."
Target's decision highlights the waning importance of Black Friday, which until a few years ago kicked off the U.S. holiday shopping season. The Friday after Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 26 this year, is when retailers traditionally go "in the black" after being "in the red" almost all year.
Early discounts and online shopping hurt Thanksgiving weekend sales last year as shoppers on average spent 6.4 percent less than in 2013, according to data from the National Retail Federation.
Target said it will open its stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Deals include a 20 percent discount, for shoppers who spend $75 or more on Nov. 27, for a purchase between Dec. 4 and Dec. 13; 40 percent off all apparel; and buy-one-get-50 percent-off on select Star War Toys.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
NEW YORK Vivendi SA said it agreed to pay $26.4 million to end nearly 15 years of U.S. litigation accusing the French media company of misleading shareholders about its finances in connection with a $46 billion three-way merger.