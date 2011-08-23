WASHINGTON Target Corp is expanding a recall of step stools to 341,000 due to a falling hazard, the retailer and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

"The wooden step stools can break apart or collapse under the weight of the user, posing a fall hazard," a CPSC release said.

Target has received 27 reports of the stools breaking or collapsing, 14 of which involved children. Six children and one adult suffered scrapes and bruising, two adults fractured their wrists, and one fractured her hip and pelvis, the statement said.

Target, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, initially recalled 206,000 stools on August 4, but was voluntarily expanding its recall.

The wooden step stool has two steps and comes in various colors, with several types containing lids on the bottom steps for storage. The items were sold from January 2007 to October 2010 for between $25 and $30 in Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

According to CPSC, deaths, injuries and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the United States more than $900 billion annually.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)