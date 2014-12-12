Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
MUMBAI Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS), India's biggest software services exporter, on Friday said it expected third-quarter revenue to be "in line with seasonal trends" as holidays and furloughs impact some of its key businesses.
The company sees demand in North America to be in line with its expectations for the quarter ending Dec. 31, adjusted for seasonal weakness, TCS said in a filing with the stock exchange after market hours.
The third quarter is seasonally weak for TCS due to holidays in the United States and Europe, key markets where it fights for contracts with competitors in the $100 billion-plus Indian outsourcing sector.
Shares in TCS, India's biggest company by market valuation, closed down 1.66 percent in a market that fell 0.91 percent. They had fallen 2 percent earlier in the day on speculation the company would announce a restructuring that would impact earnings outlook.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.