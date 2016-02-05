Netflix shares head for new high after strong subscriber outlook
Netflix Inc made a bullish forecast for subscriber additions by mid-year, a positive sign for its push to expand around the world that sent its shares toward an all-time high.
MUMBAI The rapidly-spreading Zika virus has an unlikely victim - Indian carmaker Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS).
The carmaker said on Tuesday it had decided to rename its soon-to-be-launched hatchback Zica, short for Zippy Car, after the mosquito-borne virus was declared an international health emergency.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, said it would decide on a new name for the hatchback after a few weeks. It is due to showcase the car in the biennial New Delhi motor show starting Wednesday.
The World Health Organization has said Zika is "spreading explosively" and could infect as many as 4 million people in the Americas.
Tata Motors is seeking an image makeover with the curvaceous hatchback, which is being endorsed by that is endorsed by world soccer player of the year Lionel Messi.
India's fifth-biggest automaker, which owns the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, has struggled to dispel perceptions of cheapness since releasing its Nano cars seven years ago costing under $3,000.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, editing by Louise Heavens)
TOKYO U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday kicked off talks with Japan that the White House hopes will open doors for U.S. goods and attract infrastructure investment, putting Tokyo on notice that Washington wants results soon.