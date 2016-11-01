MUMBAI Ratan Tata, interim chairman at the Tata Sons conglomerate, reassured employees on the future of the group and its companies, in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Tata reinstated that the decision to change the leadership at Tata Sons was a difficult but well-deliberated one taken for the future success of the group, and to maintain the Tata culture and value system.

The letter, sent to employees on Tuesday, comes a week after Tata sacked its chairman Cyrus Mistry. The ousted chairman and the Tata group have traded barbs in public on a near daily since then.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha)