Amazon blames human error for cloud-service disruption
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
MUMBAI Shares in India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) (TCS.NS) rose 2.15 percent in pre-open trade on Thursday after it painted a more bullish picture for future revenue growth than key rival Infosys (INFY.NS).
TCS said on Wednesday net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 rose 22 percent to 35.97 billion rupees ($663.35 million) from the year-earlier period.
TCS added it expects revenue in the current fiscal year to increase more than the 12-14 percent sector export growth forecast by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).
Infosys shares were up 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW YORK Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges and pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties over allegations it violated U.S. laws that restrict sale of U.S. technology to Iran, a person familiar with the matter said.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN/ZURICH Japan's Toshiba Corp is preparing a potential $2 billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping to rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit last month, three people familiar with the matter said.