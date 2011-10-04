Upscale mall owner Taubman Centers Inc (TCO.N) will make its first acquisition in eight years when it buys the Mall at Green Hills in Nashville and The Gardens of El Paseo/El Paseo Village in Palm Desert, California, for $560 million.

Although Taubman bought both properties from privately held Davis Street Properties of Evanston, Illinois, it is The Mall at Green Hills -- an 887,000 square-foot mall anchored by Nordstrom and Macy's -- that comprised the bulk of the deal.

Other tenants include women's apparel store Tory Burch and Brooks Brothers.

The Gardens of El Paseo and its adjacent El Paseo Village is a 236,000 square-foot, open-air upscale shopping center anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue SKS.N. Other tenants include Tiffany & Co (TIF.N), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Louis Vuitton (LVMH.PA).

As the U.S. economy has struggled, the divide between "class A" malls, which generate sales of more than $350 to $449 per square foot, and the rest has widened, mirroring the contrast between luxury retail and other retailers. Even non-luxury retailers have stepped up their demand to be in malls that generate high shopper traffic. That has made a sale a rare event.

"Because these assets sell so infrequently, I think when Taubman is able to do an acquisition that doesn't dilute the portfolio quality, it's a good thing for the company," said Adelante Capital Management portfolio manager Jeung Hyun.

Taubman's shares rose 2.4 percent, or $1.17, to $49.44 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange and outperformed the benchmark MSCI U.S. REIT Index .RMZ, which was down 0.06 percent.

Taubman did not disclose the individual prices for each property or what they were expected to generate. It also did not disclose the cap rate, or the amount they paid in relation to the operating cash flow the properties will generate.

Taubman said it expects the properties to generate sales of more than $700 per square foot in 2012. The higher the sales a mall generates, the more power a landlord has to raise rents, making the asset more valuable to the owner.

Currently, tenants pay total costs of about 10 percent of the sales to be in the two properties that Taubman is buying. That is significantly less than the average 14.1 percent that Taubman's specialty tenants at its 26 U.S. malls paid last year. That could enable Taubman to push rents higher.

"As a result, we believe there is an opportunity to substantially increase their net operating income (NOI) over time," Robert Taubman, chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

"For a company like Taubman especially it's difficult to do an acquisition that doesn't dilute the quality of the portfolio. It just depends what the cap rate is," Hyun said.

Earlier this year, General Growth in a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, bought Plaza Fondulac, another "class A" mall, in St. Louis, at a cap rate of about 5.3 percent, according to two sources familiar with the deal.

Davis Street Properties was the seller in that deal too, which was sold after competitive bidding. However, Davis did not market the two properties it sold to Taubman.

"We did not intend to sell these assets. We were approached by Taubman," said Robert Perlmutter, Davis Street managing partner. "One of the things that interested us was not only the economics of the purchase price but the ability to have units in Taubman and have the tax efficiency and be able to invest in their portfolio going forward."

Neither Taubman nor Perlmutter would confirm the cap rate for the Plaza Fondulac.

Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, Taubman will assume $206 million of mortgage debt for both properties. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership, a unit of Taubman, will issue up to $80 million in operating units, that are convertible into Taubman shares.

Taubman also will pay $274 million in deferred payments, which will carry interest of 3.125 percent and will be due in full about 60 days after closing. If the deal closes in 2012, 80 percent of the notes balance will be due about 60 days after closing, with he remaining balance will be due in February 2013.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas, editing by Maureen Bavdek)