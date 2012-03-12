Peugeot boss offers UK union reassuring words on Vauxhall plants
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
ISTANBUL Turkey's Akfen Holding AKFEN.IS said on Monday it sold an 18 percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding (TAVHL.IS) to French airports operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP.PA) for $414 million.
Akfen made the statement in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ADP confirmed it will buy a total 38 percent stake in Turkey's TAV for $874 million. The purchase also included Tepe Insaat's sale of an 18 percent stake in TAV.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp , responding to media reports, said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 protection from creditors - an option analysts say could jeopardize the entire group.
MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the lucrative satellite imagery market.