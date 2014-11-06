Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BRUSSELS The European Commission is already investigating Luxembourg's tax practices for multinationals, a spokesman said on Thursday, after several newspapers published results of an investigation showing widespread tax avoidance in the duchy.
"The Commission is acting already. The (former competition) Commissioner (Joaquin) Almunia presented a number of cases in this area and we will be continuing to act with Commissioner (Margrethe) Vestager in the next five years to make sure that the state aid legislation is properly enforced," said spokesman Margaritis Schinas.
Schinas also said Jean-Claude Juncker, the former Luxembourg prime minister who took office as head of the EU executive at the start of this month, would enforce state aid rules against all member states.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Adrian Croft)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.