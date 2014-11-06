Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BRUSSELS European Union regulators have yet to decide whether Luxembourg's tax deals with companies breached the bloc's state aid rules, the bloc's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, said on Thursday.
Vestager's comments came after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists said more than 300 international companies had secured secret deals with Luxembourg to slash their global tax bills while maintaining little presence there.
"We have not seen all the information published yesterday, and we have at this stage not yet formed an opinion about these (tax) rulings and a possible formal follow-up by the Commission," Vestager said in a statement.
"My services have asked (for) information to Luxembourg and to other countries and we will be vigilant to enforce state aid control in fair and justified manner," the European Competition Commissioner said.
The European Commission is currently investigating such deals in Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands and Malta.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.