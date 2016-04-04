LOS ANGELES - Pop singer Taylor Swift was the big winner at the iHeartRadio awards on Sunday night, picking up album of the year for her best-selling "1989", female artist of the year and best tour.

Justin Bieber, who performed at the show, won male artist of the year and his song with Skrillex and Diplo "Where Are U Now" was named dance song of the year. His fans also won the Best Fan Army award.

Singer Chris Brown, who performed a medley of his hits, won R&B artist of the year.

A special honor was given to rock band U2's singer Bono and guitarist The Edge -- the Innovator Award.