Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
LOS ANGELES Country-pop singer Taylor Swift will be honored as this year's songwriter and artist of the year by the Nashville Songwriters Association International, making her the only artist to win the award six times, her record company said on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old singer and writer of pop crossover hits "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "I Knew You Were Trouble" will be officially named the award's recipient on Sunday, Big Machine Records said.
The annual award recognizes country music's songwriters who scored top 30 hits during the past year.
Swift's win pulls her ahead of five-time winners Vince Gill and Alan Jackson. She is also the youngest person to have won the award.
Her fourth album, "Red," has sold 6 million copies worldwide since it was released last October.
Swift and newcomer singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves lead the nominees with six nods each at next month's Country Music Association Awards.
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.