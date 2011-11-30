LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Is Universal and Working Title's adaptation of the Broadway hit "Les Miserables" finally about to get its Eponine?

Taylor Swift, Lea Michele, Scarlett Johansson and Evan Rachel Wood are being considered for the role in Tom Hooper's film, the New York Post reported Wednesday morning. All four actresses have reportedly auditioned for the role.

A representative for Universal declined comment on the casting to TheWrap, saying only that no decisions have been made.

In the Victor Hugo novel of the same name, Eponine is a child spoiled by her parents, the Thenardiers, until they become poor. She falls in love with Marius and dies trying to save his life.

Marius will be played by Eddie Redmayne in the Hooper film, which also stars Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Geoffrey Rush.

"Les Miserables" is due in theaters on December 7, 2012.