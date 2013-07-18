Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BANGALORE Tata Consultancy Services, India's No. 1 software services exporter, expects to stay ahead of the industry export estimates, Chief Executive N Chandrasekaran told reporters on Thursday, after the company beat street expectations for the June quarter.
"We will grow above the upper end of the NASSCOM estimate," Chandrasekaran said.
The National Association of Software and Services Companies, or NASSCOM, an industry lobby, expects India's IT exports to rise 12-14 percent this year.
(Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.